Manchester United’s aerial stats for this season make for some interesting reading

The players with the first and second-best heading stats are both quite surprising.

Manchester United’s aerial stats for this season so far have been released, and they make for some interesting reading.

From the small sample size of the four Premier League games that have been played so far this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are seemingly the best team in the league when it comes to aerial duels.

Impressively though, United were the second-best in the league last season with regards to aerial duels, with only Everton above the Manchester side.

Manchester United heading stats

The club shared some stats from this season, with Victor Lindelof being United’s stand out performer when it comes to winning headers.

The Swede has won 9/9 of his headers this season, which is even more impressive given he has been dropped for the past two games for new signing Raphael Varane.

In second place is young Mason Greenwood, who isn’t necessarily known for his physical prowess. He has won three out of his four aerial duels, which makes more sense when you learn that he was working on his strength in pre-season this summer.

Harry Maguire is in third place with a success rate of 73.3 per cent, having won 11 out of his 15 duels.

Manchester United headers

United are yet to score a header this season, though this stat surely won’t last long with Cristiano Ronaldo now in the frame.

Ronaldo is undeniably one of the best footballers of all time when it comes to heading the ball, and Varane is also more than able to handle himself in the air.

Varane came close to scoring a nice header in the first half against Newcastle last Saturday and will be eager to get off the mark sooner rather than later.

Edinson Cavani, who has only featured briefly so far this season, is also a serious threat when it comes to balls being crossed into the box.

