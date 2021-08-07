Five takeaways from Manchester United vs Everton pre-season game

A really strong performance from Solskjaer’s men.

While it’s foolish to read too much into pre-season games, it would also be unwise to ignore a game between two Premier League teams just days before the season is due to start. Here are the biggest takeaways that we got from Manchester United’s 4-0 win over Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Mason Greenwood shouldn’t be a bench player

Given United’s wealth of attacking talent, some really exciting players will end up on the bench this season. Mason Greenwood shouldn’t be one of those players.

With Marcus Rashford due to miss the first few weeks of the season, it will be interesting to see who starts out left, but one thing is for sure – Greenwood should be playing.

Everyone knows his finishing his excellent, but this game against Everton acted as another reminder that his all around footballing ability is brilliant too.

Luke Shaw is still flying

United fans would have had every right to be worried that Shaw could go back to his old self after such an impressive season and Euros. He has played a lot of football, and for someone that has struggled with fitness, the past 12 months must have been difficult.

But against Everton, Shaw was effective going forward and perfectly solid at the back. He even put in some lovely crosses, one of which set up Maguire’s goal.

Shaw ➡️ Maguire Welcome back, lads! 🤝#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 7, 2021

Jordan Pickford still isn’t reliable

After an incredible Euro 2020, Everton fans must have been buzzing to see that their keeper was outperforming some of the best in the world. But somewhat unsurprisingly, he reverted back to his old ways against United.

He could have done more for Harry Maguire’s header, and was completely at fault for Greenwood’s goal, which will be a sight that’s all too familiar to Everton supporters.

Another quickfire start for the Reds 💥#MUFC @MasonGreenwood — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 7, 2021

While he will definitely have some big performances this season, as he is a fine shot-stopper, but Rafa Benitez will learn shortly that his #1 can not be trusted.

The difference between Donny van de Beek and Fred

Van de Beek started the first half, and was replaced by Fred for the second 45 minutes. The difference between the two was night and day.

When van de Beek got the ball, he was calm and composed, and did his best to find a United player every time. Fred, as he often does, looked stressed and under pressure when he was closed down by Everton’s midfielders.

The Dutchman was hardly used last season, but has recently been praised for his work in the gym, so United fans could be seeing a lot more of him soon.

Daniel James isn’t up to the level for United

Dan James did his best against Everton, as he always does, but this isn’t enough for where United want to be. He is a decent player to bring off the bench in certain games, but can not be starting Premier League games for a team that wants to win the league.

United fans should be counting down the days until Jadon Sancho takes his place, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should really be looking to get some good money for the Welsh winger.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, Manchester United