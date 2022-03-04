Ralf Rangnick must make major call for Manchester derby

It has to be done…

Manchester United visit the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to take on Manchester City, in what is sure to be an extremely tough game.

Earlier in the season, City came to Old Trafford and absolutely humiliated United in one of Solskjaer’s final games. They kept the ball as if it were a training exercise, and could have played for hours without conceding.

However, last season, Solskjaer had Pep Guardiola’s number, and showed Ralf Rangnick exactly what he has to do to beat City at the Etihad.

But if he is to do that, he has to make one very important decision, and drop Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester derby

Ronaldo is still United’s best striker, and while Edinson Cavani has been away, he has become essentially the team’s only option up front.

In this game in particular though, United need pace up front. They should go with a front three of Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga and Marcus Rashford.

Rashford instead of Ronaldo is definitely a controversial call, but City play with an incredibly high line that will render the Portuguese striker essentially useless.

Solskjaer showed better than most that the key to beating City or getting anything from the game is to have pace up front, and energy in midfield.

If United’s midfielders can play the ball to the front three we named, they could cause City some real problems with their speed.

Manchester derby Ronaldo

However if Ronaldo plays, he will want the ball into his feet every single time he gets it, offering little or no actual goal threat.

Rashford is out of form, but he does have a great record against his local rivals, and if he managed to get on the score sheet it could be massive for the rest of United’s season.

Plus, Ronaldo is a great option to bring off the bench if United are still in the game with 25 minutes left.

It will be interesting to see what Rangnick goes for on Sunday. Kickoff from the Etihad is at 4.30pm.

