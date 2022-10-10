Man United’s next transfer move becomes more obvious each week

It’s obvious.

Manchester United have enjoyed quite a decent start to the season, if you are to ignore the two embarrassing defeats at the beginning.

Since then, they have won every game they have played in the league except for the trip to the Etihad Stadium, where they were unsurprisingly torn apart.

And while the results and performances have definitely been an improvement, Man United fans will be well aware that there is still a very long way to go for them to get back to where they feel they should be.

Transfers.

One way that they can try and get back to the heights they once reached is to make clever moves in the transfer window.

Erik ten Hag has already brought in some players he clearly loves, with Antony and Lisandro Martinez already settling in fine at the club.

But with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen brought in to help the midfield out, it’s very clear what United need to do in January or next summer.

Man United’s scouts should be spending the next few months finding a player who is as similar as possible to Anthony Martial, but more durable.

Martial is clearly not a player that can be relied upon on a long-term basis, or at this point, even on a short-term one.

Man United transfers

He can’t stay fit, and hasn’t been able to for years now. He blames Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for this, and it sounds like he has a point, but from the club’s perspective that is quite irrelevant.

When Martial has played this season, United look a coherent, strong unit from the back to the front. The way he holds the ball up is great, but it’s his ability to turn when he gets it that creates bags of chances.

Instant reply from Man United! 💥 Antony with a clinical finish to bring the score level ✅ pic.twitter.com/6i5OenOfLV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 9, 2022

He did it when he came on against Liverpool, and in the brief time he was able to play against Everton this weekend.

United shouldn’t find it difficult to find a player who will do what Martial does. It’s not like they need to bring in the next Erling Haaland.

Gabriel Jesus would have been a perfect signing, while Newcastle’s new boy Aleksander Isak also would have fit the bill.

Many could scoff at the idea, but Ivan Toney is another that United should really have their eye on.

He wouldn’t be cheap, but he would be able to do a lot of what Ten Hag needs from his striker, while also proving to be a real goal threat in the Premier League.

If Brentford begin to slide down the table, Toney may start to wonder about his next move, and it wouldn’t surprise us at all if United were sniffing around.

