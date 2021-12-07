Ralf Rangnick names two players who will start against Young Boys

The new boss will be hoping to make it two wins from two.

Ralf Rangnick has named two players who will definitely start against Young Boys on Wednesday night, with Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek set to come into the team.

While the game technically has very little importance, seeing as Manchester United have already topped the group regardless of the outcome, it gives Rangnick a chance to look at players who may not feature regularly in the Premier League.

It also gives United a chance to get revenge against the side who got their Champions League campaign off to a disastrous start back in September.

Man United vs Young Boys team news

Rangnick admitted that he had not decided on exactly who was going to play for his team on Wednesday night, but that Henderson and van de Beek were both in line to start.

He said: “It definitely makes sense that we rest a few players due to the crowded fixture list over the next few weeks and months.

“We need to make sure we have enough recovery as possible, also for the Premier League, but, on the other hand, we need to keep our positive momentum.

“Our ethos is to win games, even if we maybe play with a few new players, fresh players, it’s still important we win the game. We definitely want to win the game.”

He also confirmed that Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani are both back in training, but neither will be involved on Wednesday.

Man United vs Young Boys

With a league game against Norwich coming on Saturday, a number of players could be rested for the midweek European affair.

Perhaps Eric Bailly could play instead of Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof at the back, while Ethan Elanga could also be in line to start, as he looked lively when he came on against Crystal Palace last Sunday.

Man United vs Young Boys kicks off at 8pm at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

