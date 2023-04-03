Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville identify Man United’s biggest problem

They feel Erik ten Hag has been let down.

Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville have identified Manchester United’s biggest problem, insisting they need to improve on Wout Weghorst this summer.

Weghorst has played virtually every single game since signing on loan in the January, and he is still waiting to score his first Premier League goal.

While his work ethic is undeniable, his quality on the ball leaves a lot to be desired, and he was anonymous in Man United’s loss to Newcastle on Sunday.

Weghorst touched the ball less than any other outfield player who started the game, and he was replaced by Anthony Martial in the second-half.

Redknapp simply said that the Dutch forward is “not good enough”.

He said: “What those performances show there [throughout the season] and what we’ve seen today is that they’re well short, they need players.

“I don’t want to jump into the no 9, Weghorst – nightmare. But he’s not good enough. If Man united want to be competing to win titles they need to go and find a top striker. They’ve needed one for a long time now alongside Rashford.”

Redknapp also said that United’s midfield won’t be scaring any opposition when Casemiro and Christian Eriksen aren’t in it.

‘You’re not scared of playing against (Marcel) Sabitzer or (Scott) McTominay right now. You know Bruno (Fernandes) when he has a good day is unbelievable and when he has a bad day he’s throwing his arms up in the air that’s not good enough and that does not set the right examples.”

Man United’s Wout Weghorst problem

Gary Nevile weighed in on the performance, and while it was clear that he was disappointed by how poor Man United played, he said there is no need to hit the panic button just yet.

Neville seemed to believe that United could well beat Brentford and Everton in the next few days and everything will be looking good again.

