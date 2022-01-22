Man United vs West Ham again highlights major issue

This game showed exactly what they are missing…

Manchester United defeated West Ham 1-0 on Saturday evening, thanks to a last-minute goal from substitute Marcus Rashford.

Rashford won the game for Ralf Rangnick’s side, who struggled to break West Ham down from start to finish.

The Hammers, on the other hand, offered very little going forward, and hardly troubled David de Gea in the United goal.

It was a far more controlled performance than usual for United, but one issue remained extremely clear – the failings of Scott McTominay and Fred.

McTominay and Fred will, as they did against Brentford, show that they are nowhere near as bad as their critics would have you believe.

But more often than not, like against West Ham, they show that they are not good enough to be United’s midfield pair. That’s if the club want to go back to winning leagues.

In fact, watching this game, you would have to say that both Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek would start for this current United team.

If Rice slotted in alongside Fred, he would not only improve the entire team, but he would make the Brazilian look a lot better too.

McTominay played excellently against Brentford. He bossed the midfield, created chances, and showed excellent leadership qualities.

But since breaking into the United first team under Jose Mourinho, he has never shown enough consistency. He can’t be trusted, and the same goes for Fred.

Donny van de Beek is given the odd game, and when he does, United do tend to have more control of the ball. But there is clearly something going on with the Dutchman, as neither Rangnick nor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have given him a proper run in the team.

Nemanja Matic is the exact profile of player United need, but his legs are no longer what they once were.

A good midfield is the key to a good team, and as of now, United don’t have one. If they fix that, they could have a proper squad on their hands.

