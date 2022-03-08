Man United change Twitter bio following fan backlash

A sorry state of affairs.

Manchester United were forced into changing their Twitter bio, after fans made a comparison between the club’s and their rivals.

This came after United’s fans were already as volatile as possible after an embarrassing 4-1 loss to fierce rivals Manchester City.

A United fan pointed out that his club’s bio featured a line about a discount on jersey sales, while that of City, Chelsea and Liverpool, it was simply a short comment about the club, and how successful they intend to be.

Man United Twitter bio controversy

The tweet read: “The Twitter bios of the clubs paint a very clear picture of what they are focused on. For City, Liverpool, and Chelsea it’s about winning trophies. For Manchester United it’s about selling more shirts. The club is a mess from top to bottom.”

It was liked almost 50,000 times (at the time of writing), and not long after it was posted, United changed their bio to remove the line that was causing the controversy.

The Twitter bios of the clubs paint a very clear picture of what they are focused on. For City, Liverpool, and Chelsea it’s about winning trophies.For Manchester United it’s about selling more shirts. The club is a mess from top to bottom. #GlazersOut #MUFC #MCFC #LFC #CFC #PL pic.twitter.com/Zcpa7IJ65L — Hub (@utd_hub10) March 7, 2022

United fans online took positives from the overall interaction, as it showed that someone from the club is paying attention to the feedback they are getting from the supporters.

Man United fan’s complaints

United’s social media coverage is something that is often complained about by fan’s of the club.

There have been a number of occasions in the past where, after a bad loss, the club have tweeted to announce a partnership with a brand. These sorts of posts tend to rub fans the wrong way.

Speaking of social media posts rubbing fans the wrong way, there is also the issue of the social media apology, which fans seem to hate more than anything else that modern footballers do.

Roy Keane, speaking on Sunday, urged United players to leave the apology statements out this week, insisting he knew which ones would not listen to advice.

