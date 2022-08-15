Three players who Man United should keep

Not an easy list to make…

Manchester United’s players have not covered themselves in glory over the past few weeks, months and even years.

It’s hard to tell who is worth keeping and which players should be sold, and while many United fans may feel like they should simply get rid of them all and start again, it’s not that easy.

We’ve taken a look at three players that should survive any potential purge when it comes to Man United’s transfer activity.

Man United transfers

Jadon Sancho

He has of course failed to impress in a United jersey on a consistent basis since he joined the club, but there is the making of a really strong player there.

He doesn’t have the electrifying pace that most top wingers have, but he does possess a set of skills that would make him a real threat in the Premier League.

His decision making is very good, and when he played in an attacking system at Borussia Dortmund, he showed that he can pose a threat to even the best of defences.

In a fluid system that sees different attackers interchange and keep the ball in the final third, before picking out the killer ball, Sancho is up there with the best. He shouldn’t be given up on.

Tyrell Malacia

Malacia is the sort of modern left-back that United have needed for years now, ever since Luke Shaw broke his leg. Shaw was never the same again, and to get to where United need to be, they need full-backs who can get up and down the line and deliver crosses into the box.

Malacia has shown that he can do that and more, so they would be foolish to lose him any time soon.

That’s not to say he is perfect, and he’s not going to walk into the team and become Andy Robertson, but we would expect him to make that position his own in the next few weeks.

Alejandro Garnacho

Still yet to make a start in the Premier League, Garnacho has not shown exactly what he can do at the top level just yet. But amid interest from Juventus and other major European clubs, United would be crazy to let him go.

He looks a special talent, and will likely be given a chance to show what he can do in the Europa League group stages when the competition begins.

One of the few redeeming qualities that United have as a club is the academy, and the players it produces. It should never lose sight of that, and Garnacho could be the next superstar to emerge light the world up.

