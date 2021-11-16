Five Man United players who need a move in January

Thoughts on our picks?

While all of the current talk is about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and whether or not he will be in a job by January, there is also the small matter of the players on the pitch.

We’ve taken a look at five Man United players who could do with a move in the new year.

Manchester United transfer activity

Paul Pogba

It’s a real shame that it has come to this, as Pogba’s talent is undeniable, but United simply can’t let a player as good as him leave for free for the second time.

His time at the club will be remembered strangely, but if they can manage to get £50 million for him in January, they should take it, and invest it into a defensive midfielder.

Jesse Lingard

Lingard has already had some big moments this season (both good and bad), but he probably knows himself he should have gone to West Ham during the summer.

Not only are David Moyes’ side ahead of United in the league, but there is an excellent team spirit there, that Lingard should be a part of. If he has any hopes of going to the 2022 World Cup, he needs a move.

Phil Jones

This has been the case for the past six transfer windows, at the very least. A lot was made about Jones’ place at United recently, and while it’s hard to know who is in the right, it’s completely clear that he is currently useless at United.

He is unlikely to ever play for the club again, and should try restart his career elsewhere, perhaps in the Championship.

Anthony Martial

Unfortunately, it seems like time is up for the Frenchman at United.

He has been given a number of chances, but since the signing of Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo mixed with the progression of Mason Greenwood, he is not likely to feature in many Premier League games this season.

While the ability is definitely there, maybe a loan move to Europe to see what he can do under less pressure might be a good idea.

Ethan Laird

Laird is currently on loan at Swansea, but it would be an idea to recall him for the second half of the season.

If Solskjaer wants to play with wing backs for the remainder of the season, he needs a right-back who can actually attack, and Laird can do that excellently.

His energy and pace would be a real handful for opposition defenders, and the three at the back could help to cover for his defensive naivety.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Transfer Window