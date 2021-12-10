Ralf Rangnick hints certain Man United players will go on loan

Some players will be leaving the club.

Ralf Rangnick delivered his press pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon ahead of this weekend’s trip to Norwich. His Manchester United team will take on the relegation strugglers who are said to be having some difficulties with Covid-19, though Rangnick is keen to keep focused.

Speaking ahead of the game, Rangnick discussed a number of his players, about whom he knows more following the Champions League game against Young Boys in midweek. He opted to play a combination of young players and veterans who are not currently near his best Starting XI, to get a better look.

Specifically, Rangnick addressed his goalkeepers, after giving minutes to both Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton on Wednesday night.

He insisted that there are five “good goalkeepers” at the club, but that as it stands, David de Gea is his first choice, and some others may have to go on loan.

Ralf Rangnick on Man United transfers

He said: “We have top goalkeepers. David de Gea is number one and we have three, if not four or five good goalkeepers.

“Some might go on loan but we have three competitions in the next few months. So we need three.”

Speaking about team news for the weekend, he said that Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic are all unlikely to feature.

Dean Henderson loan move?

This could suggest that the recent rumours linking Henderson with a loan move to Ajax could have some truth to them.

Henderson established himself as United’s #1 at a certain point last season, but a particularly disappointing performance against Liverpool has led to de Gea being reinstated as the first choice.

He does however have youth on his side, so a good spell at Ajax or any other strong club could see him become the obvious candidate to be de Gea’s replacement when he leaves the club.

Man United’s transfer window is not expected to be a busy one, but some tactical loan moves could leave the club in a better position going forward.

