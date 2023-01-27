Erik ten Hag drops hint about Man United’s transfer window

Very honest from the gaffer.

Erik ten Hag has dropped a hint about Manchester United’s transfer window, and the potential loan moves that could take place.

The Man United boss was asked about some players in particular, including Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri, and what might happen to them this month.

Elanga will reportedly be allowed leave the club on loan, if the right club comes in, while it seems as though Pellistri will be sticking around.

Man United remain in all four competitions, and have at least two games per week for the next few months, so Ten Hag has to keep as big a squad as possible.

At the same time, the manager is clearly concerned with the development of certain players, and will allow certain young players to leave on loan.

Erik ten Hag on Man United’s transfer window

Speaking on Friday, he said: “For some players we are open for loans, for some players we are not. Because they have to develop first in our environment. And we have many games to cover and we need players to cover that.

“We have 30 games in 10 days. We need a lot of players.”

He was then asked specifically about Pellistri, who he said is likely to stay based on his performances off the bench in recent cup competitions.

Speaking about Zidane Iqbal and Brandon Williams, Ten Hag said that the decision will be somewhat left up to the players themselves.

He said that he “likes” Williams, and that some work needs to be done to develop his game, but that he could be waiting for his chance in the team.

Ten Hag was speaking ahead of United’s FA Cup tie against Reading on Saturday night, where some of these young players may be given a start, or at least some significant minutes off the bench. More on that here.

