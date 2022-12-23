Four loan moves Man United should make in January

Some talented players here.

Manchester United have a busy schedule over the next few months, but there is a transfer window thrown in there to help them make their next move.

We’ve taken a look at four clever loan moves that would help the club both short-term and long-term that Man United should do in January.

Man United’s transfer window

Loan out – Zidane Iqbal

Iqbal is not going to be given a chance in this United team ahead of the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, with even Scott McTominay and Fred ahead of him in the pecking order.

A move to the Championship would be smart.

Loan out – Anthony Elanga

United are likely to buy an attacker in January following Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit, which would push Elanga even further down the pecking order.

There is definitely a proper player in Elanga, and his raw ability is clear for all to see. But unfortunately for him, his career may not lie at United.

A loan to a team like Brentford or Southampton would benefit him.

Loan in – Ethan Laird

Aaron Wan-Bissaka provided a great assist against Burnley the other night, but Man United fans will know that he simply cannot play the way Ten Hag wants his full-backs to.

With virtually every game being important for the rest of the season, United can’t simply rely on Diogo Dalot to be fit every single week.

Laird is much more like Dalot in the way that he plays, and he should be recalled from QPR immediately.

Loan out – Facundo Pellistri

Pellistri was starting for a decent Uruguay squad at the World Cup, yet he can’t seem to get a minute at club level.

His previous loan spells to Spain have been seriously underwhelming, but if he’s not in Ten Hag’s immediate plans, it’s worth seeing what he can do elsewhere.

Maybe a move to the French or Dutch league would suit a player like him.

