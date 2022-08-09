Man United’s transfer situation shows they haven’t learned their lesson

It’s not looking good at all.

Manchester United are desperately trying to sign Frenkie de Jong, likely even more so after the terrible start to the season on Sunday.

United lost 2-1 at home to Brighton, with many pinning the blame on the duo of Scott McTominay and Fred, both of whom had poor games.

While the issues go a lot deeper than these two players, they definitely could have brought more to the table on the day.

This has resulted in rumours linking Adrien Rabiot to the club, while the attempt to sign De Jong is ongoing too.

What is extremely frustrating and confusing for United fans is the fact that the season has began, and they are still starting Fred and McTominay together.

How is that a club of United’s size, who are openly going through a rebuild, didn’t address the most important issue at hand over the past three months?

This summer alone, the following midfielders left the club – Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

While only Pogba was a starter out of the above names, the other three still played a part last season when the fixtures started to pile up.

In fact, some of United’s best performances last season came when Matic, an actual defensive midfielder, started in that position.

This should be enough evidence that a proper holding midfielder would improve the team massively, but one of the most pressing matters is simply the lack of bodies.

Erik ten Hag will be eager to win any trophy this season, even a Europa League, which simply won’t happen with a squad the size of United’s.

They need good players brought in, and maybe over the next three weeks they will get them, but the question will remain – why wasn’t this done earlier?

It is starting to look like the club put absolutely all of their eggs in the De Jong basket, with it now looking unlikely to get over the line. This will be yet another example of mismanagement on every single level, and would put to bed any idea that things were changing at the club.

