Man United transfer news: Six defenders allowed to leave the club

Manchester United have reported that the club are willing to sell six defenders this summer, in order to raise funds for transfers.

Sportsmail has reported that all of Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Baily, Axel Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird and Phil Jones are all surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Telles has been played out of position in pre-season, and following the signing of Tyrell Malacia – he is extremely unlikely to get any significant gametime this season. A sale looks likely in this case.

Wan-Bissaka is the same, in that he has fallen behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Englishman play in certain games, as Laird is the only other option in this position.

Sportsmail may be reporting that Laird is for sale, but it would be a real surprise if United left themselves with just one right-back for a full season, so one can only assume that one of the above he or Wan-Bissaka will stick around with Dalot.

Tuanzebe and Jones are definitely free to leave the club, with at least four central defenders ahead of them in the pecking order.

Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are probably the starting central defenders, with Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez both battling it out for a spot in the side.

Bailly is the most interesting case of the names mentioned, as he is comfortably one of the better defenders at the club, but has struggled with injuruies throughout his entire career.

He has been excellent throughout pre-season, but Ten Hag will know that he can’t be trusted over the course of a full season.

As a result, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him leave the club over the next few weeks.

If United do sell any of the above defenders, they could be more likely to sign Frenkie de Jong with the money raised. More on that here.

