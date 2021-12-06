Five selection headaches Ralf Rangnick has to deal with

Some pressing issues to deal with.

Ralf Rangnick got off to a winning start as Manchester United manager on Sunday against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Somewhat surprisingly, he went for the same Starting XI that beat Arsenal less than three days earlier.

And while the upcoming busy schedule will mean that everyone will surely get a chance, Rangnick will need to find out what his best team is if he is to have a successful spell in charge.

Here are some players who may be worried about their spot in the Man United team going forward.

Harry Maguire

It’s really unlikely that Maguire is going to be dropped, as Victor Lindelof has proven himself to be a bit soft in the past, and Eric Bailly simply can’t keep himself fit.

But Rangnick may be left with an issue with regards to the captaincy. The captain should be someone who is going to play every week and someone who never lets the team down.

That’s not what Maguire is, at all. Perhaps Bruno Fernandes or Raphael Varane could be a wiser option?

Diogo Dalot

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is probably a better defender than Dalot, but when you look at United’s upcoming fixtures, you have to ask yourself if they’ll be doing more attacking or defending.

In fact, United should always be doing more attacking than defending, and Dalot is in a different class to Wan-Bissaka in that regard. Wan-Bissaka may still be the man for the tougher games, but for weaker opposition, Rangnick will surely opt for the better footballer.

Plus, Dalot did quite an impressive job at pocketing Wilf Zaha on Sunday, so his defending is not to be sneezed at.

Diogo Dalot’s first half vs. Crystal Palace by numbers: 22 attempted passes

20 successful passes

3 ball recoveries

3 passes into the box

2 passes into final 1/3

2 attempted tackles

2 successful tackles

1 shot Bright once again. 💡 pic.twitter.com/xlRCdvs53A — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 5, 2021

Paul Pogba

United’s forgotten man over the past few months is still an excellent footballer, who is capable of doing incredible things with the ball when he’s on his game.

Even if he is to leave next summer, which is looking increasingly likely, it would be foolish not to try and get the best out of him for the second half of the season.

The 4-2-2-2 formation suits Pogba perfectly, and he could be a brilliant option for one of the two positions behind the two forwards.

Mason Greenwood

Greenwood was almost single-handedly saving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job at the start of the season, popping up with crucial goals when United looked terrible.

But the goals dried up to an extent, as of late, and then he tested positive for Covid-19, which led to him missing out on Michael Carrick’s short reign in charge.

He made his return to the pitch against Palace on Sunday, and registered an assist within minutes. Sancho has looked brighter in recent games, but he might not want his place being threatened by someone as dangerous as Greenwood.

Donny van de Beek

Sunday saw Rangnick opt for Fred and Scott McTominay as his two number sixes, and he said after the game that he was extremely impressed by their performance.

However, he will also be aware of the fact that United fans want to see van de Beek in action. Fred has looked like a different player over the past few weeks, and if that’s to continue, McTominay and van de Beek could be fighting it out for one position.

