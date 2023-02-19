Erik ten Hag explains team news vs Leicester

An interesting side.

Erik ten Hag has explained the thinking behind the Manchester United team he put out against Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

He put out an interesting side against Leicester, as Ten Hag tries to balance the incredible amount of games that his side has to play each week.

Having returned from Barcelona in the early hours of Friday morning, United had just two days until they were next in action, with a home game against Leicester kicking off at 2pm on Sunday.

As a result, the manager made some changes going into the Premier League game.

Casemiro misses out due to him serving the final game of his suspension, while Lisandro Martinez comes in having missed out on the Barcelona game through suspension.

Wout Weghorst retains his place in the team, after Ten Hag found a new position for the tall Dutchman, while Alejandro Garnacho comes in for Jadon Sancho on the wing.

Marcus Rashford starts, likely in the central striker role again.

Harry Maguire isn’t in the squad at all, which Ten Hag discussed before the game.

Erik ten Hag on Man United team vs Leicester

He said: “Harry is injured and you have to keep everyone fresh. Also, you look at the opponent’s tactics. What can they do, where can you beat them? With that approach, you try to make the best selection every time.”

The manager went on to downplay United’s title chances, despite Manchester City dropping points against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

He said: “Let’s not talk about Manchester City. Let’s talk about us. It’s about our performances, and every time you have to perform. We have to be ready for the next game. If we win that, we will see. But first we just need to be better than the previous game.”

🗣 "We don't look at Manchester City, let's talk about us." Erik ten Hag reflects on a good week for Manchester United with Manchester City dropping points pic.twitter.com/7oTstKrej6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 19, 2023

