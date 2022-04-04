Ralf Rangnick outlines what Man United need this summer

It’s not going to be a quick fix in Manchester…

Ralf Rangnick has outlined what Manchester United need to do this summer, and transfer windows in the near future.

United are likely to be playing in the Europa League next season, after another year of football without a trophy for the club.

Rangnick will not be the manager next season, but it is likely that he will have a major say in what the club does from a footballing perspective, in his new consultancy role.

So when he discussed Man United’s targets, and who they should be targeting going forward, it makes sense that we would listen to what he has to say.

Man United targets

Rangnick believes that United have a lot of technically good players, and that what the team needs is more physicality and athleticism.

He said: “Whenever the new head coach is clear, it has to be: how does he want to play and what kind of players do we need for that? Then we come back to DNA, speed, physicality, tempo. What do we need? This team does not lack technical players, it can do with more physicality.

“It takes right decisions and (clarity over) where you want to go: what kind of players, want kind of manager and then, in every transfer window, try to get the best possible.”

He also confirmed that he has told the board at Man United that for the club to get the level Man City and Liverpool are currently at, it could take “a period of five or six years”, but that it could take less if things are done right.

“This is rocket science. It has to be done and, if that happens, it does not necessarily need three or four years. Maybe in two or three transfer windows, then the situation could be different.”

United’s most important decision to make now is to pick a new manager, and to make sure it is the right one.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, ralf rangnick