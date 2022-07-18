Man United strikers list – who should they buy?

There really aren’t that many options…

Manchester United are reportedly eager to sign a striker before the end of the summer transfer window, with Cristiano Ronaldo likely to leave the club.

Anthony Martial has looked good in pre-season, but Erik ten Hag will worry about having to rely on him for an entire campaign.

We have looked at some of the potential signings United could make this summer to fill the gap Ronald looks set to leave.

Ivan Toney

Not the most glamorous name on the list, but in this writer’s controversial opinion, he would be a perfect signing.

His hold-up play is up there with the best in the Premier League, as is his presence in the air. But what’s underrated about him is how he plays his opponents through.

Him dropping deep would allow Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho to run in behind, which could prove very fruitful for Ten Hag’s side.

Dominc Calvert-Lewin

A real physical presence at the top of the pitch, but with more energy than Ronaldo and more of a willingness to press.

However, there are questions to be asked about his all-around play, and how clinical he is in the box. Plus, after Everton sold Richarlison, they wouldn’t be too keen on losing another striker, so would likely charge a fortune.

Gianluca Samacca

One of the more sensible options on the list, which is why it is less likely for United to execute it!

He is heavily linked with West Ham, and would likely not be a big enough name for United to make their number one striker.

He would be a good fit, but it probably won’t happen.

Victor Osimhen

The sort of presence United need up front, and he is constantly linked with a move to England.

In fact, he would suit the British game perfectly, and would be the sort of striker that Ten Hag would definitely get the best out of.

He wouldn’t be cheap, but if United lost Ronaldo they could be happy to spend big on Osimhen.

Joao Felix

Perhaps the best signing that United could make this summer, and one that is seemingly not impossible to arrange.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly one of the few teams interested in signing Ronaldo, which means that a swap-deal could be in the works.

If United are offered any such deal, they should take it and run.

