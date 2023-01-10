Looking at the strikers on Man United’s shortlist

Three very different profiles.

Reports emerged earlier in the week that Manchester United had a shortlist of three strikers that they would consider trying to sign in the summer.

Following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo and the inconsistency of Anthony Martial, Erik ten Hag’s side need a proper striker to help them take their rebuild to the next level.

We’ve taken a look at three strikers reportedly on their shortlist, and the pros and cons of each player.

Man United’s potential future strikers

Harry Kane

There is no doubt that Kane would walk into United’s team, and he would improve them massively. He is currently second in the Premier League top scorer charts, and if it weren’t for Erling Haaland, there would be a lot more said about how good Kane has been this season.

But the worry is his age and his injury record.

By the time next season starts, Kane will be 30, and the fear would be that his best days are behind him.

But based on his performances this season, there is still a few years left for Kane to play at the top level, and he could end up being a Robin van Persie type signing for Ten Hag’s side.

Benjamin Sesko

Sesko is the player on this list that would be the biggest risk, given he is only 19 years of age, but he is an excellent prospect.

He seems like the sort of player Ten Hag would love, but bringing him to Manchester would be both complicated and expensive.

Sesko signed for RB Leipzig in 2022, so they won’t be in any sort of rush to sell him. Considering United need a striker this summer, they may not be willing to wait around for the Slovenia international.

PICK THAT OUT! 🔥 Benjamin Sesko with a peach of a volley! Could be the goal the keeps Slovenia up and sends Sweden down!#SWESVN | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/frKdHDCiXq — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 27, 2022

Victor Osimhen

When it comes to the sort of striker Ten Hag would want, Osimhen is probably the most perfect fit.

At 24 years of age, he has his best footballing years ahead of him, and is an absolute dream of a build when it comes to a striker in the Premier League.

He is tall, strong, fast, can link the play together and he knows where the goal is.

He would cost a small fortune, but United need to plan for the future, and he is the man to do it.

