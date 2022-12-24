Four Man United stars trigger contract extension

Good news for the club.

Four Manchester United stars have had an extension in their contract triggered by the club, Erik ten Hag has confirmed.

Diogo Dalot, Fred, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw all had deals that were set to expire in June 2023, but in each case there was an option of an extra 12 months.

This is good news for Man United, as it leaves the club in a far better position when it comes to negotiating more long-term deals with some of their better players.

Rashford, Shaw and Dalot are important starting members of Ten Hag’s team, while Fred is somebody who has been called upon on a number of occasions this season.

Speaking about the business, Ten Hag said that he is building a team for the future, and that the club has “made the right decisions”.

Erik ten Hag on Man United contract extensions

The manager said: “We are happy because the squad is going in the right direction and those players [have] a massive contribution in that direction.”

He continued: “We want to develop, we want to support those players and we want them to keep in our process.

“So, that’s why we came to those decisions, I’m sure they are the right decisions.

“We want to construct a team for the future, so for longer years, and those players have to be part of it.”

There has been talk linking some of these players with moves away from Man United, specifically Rashford and Dalot.

Both players have been excellent for club and country over the past few months, and many were starting to fear that Dalot would leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, with Barcelona reportedly sniffing around.

This news gives the club some breathing room with these players, and ensures that if any of them are to leave the club at the end of the season, they will be getting some sort of a fee.

Read next: Ireland underage star calls out “little dirtbag” over horror tackle

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United