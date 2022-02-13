Gary Neville responds to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s damning Man United comments

Not what you want an opposition manager to say.

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Southampton on Saturday afternoon, in a game that really could have gone either way. Both Ralf Rangnick and Ralph Hasenhuttl will feel as though their side could have gotten all three points.

Jadon Sancho scored the opener for United, in a dominant first half, but similarly to Wednesday’s game against Burnley, they completely sat off in the second half.

Che Adams equalised in the second half and Southampton could have won the game on a number of occasions.

Ralph Hasenhuttl on Man United vs Southampton

The Southampton manager’s comments on United should terrify fans of the club, as it shows the lack of respect they are being treated with by other clubs.

He said: “It’s not a big secret that when [United] lose the ball the reverse gears are not the best from everyone.”

Hasenhuttl’s comments may have been about a number of players, with Paul Pogba often guilty of not tracking back as quickly as possible.

Harry Maguire is another who struggles to get back when he has been turned, and he was given a terrible time by Southampton’s attacking players on the day.

Responding to Hasenhutt’s comments, Gary Neville held nothing back, and took to Twitter to voice his frustration.

He said: “Imagine being a Manchester United player and having a respected opposition manager say that about you…”

“It’s not a big secret that when they lose the ball the reverse gears are not the best from everyone“ Imagine being a Manchester United player and having a respected opposition manager say that about you 😬 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 12, 2022

During the game, Neville was vocal about what he thought of the United performance as well.

He said that United were “breaking every rule in the book” when it comes to chasing a goal, and that they were giving fouls away, giving the ball away, forcing the play, and losing their discipline.

While United didn’t lose the game, they did lose ground on the race for top four, with West Ham, Spurs and Arsenal all in a better position to finish in the Champions League places.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gary neville, Manchester United