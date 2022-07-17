Man United signing Lisandro Martinez asks major question

What’s next?

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, with Erik ten Hag very much being backed in the transfer window to buy who he wants.

Martinez is an excellent defender, and though he can play in a number of positions, you would assume he has been bought to play in the one he has done for 99% of his career – central defence.

United have spent over £50 million on him, and took him from right under Arsenal’s nose, so it’s clear Ten Hag really wanted him brought in.

This would lead you to believe that he is going to start, which begs the question – who will play alongside him?

Raphael Varane is probably the best defender at the club, and he is certainly too good to be sitting on the bench for a team as poor as Man United.

But the problem is his availability. His injury record is terrible, and he has even missed bits of this pre-season tour with a problem.

Ten Hag might be looking at the Frenchman and thinking that he won’t be able to rely on him for a full season, hence the signing of Martinez.

Lisandro Martinez’ Man United defensive partner

Harry Maguire is a divisive figure among United fans, with many feeling as though he shouldn’t be anywhere near the team, while others feel like he is being given a hard time by the media and the footballing world in general.

You would think that he could be dropped for Martinez, but Ten Hag did essentially give him a vote of confidence by confirming he would remain the captain for the upcoming season.

In fact, Eric Bailly could feel hard-done by to be behind Maguire in the pecking order, but his injury woes make Varane’s look fine.

There is the option that Martinez is asked to play holding midfield, as it is definitely a position where United need to strengthen, but it’s not something he has done too often in the past.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see that Martinez has displaced Maguire by the end of the season, if he hits the ground running and Varane manages to stay fit for the season.

But that’s a big if.

