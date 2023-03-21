Man United send scouts to watch Brighton star

What a player.

Manchester United have reportedly sent scouts to watch Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma, following his breakthrough season in the Premier League.

With eight goals and six assists in 26 games, Mitoma has helped Brighton in their magnificent season so far.

Still well in with a chance of securing European football for next season, and now in an FA Cup semi-final, Roberto de Zerbi’s side have been incredible this season.

As a result, quite a few of their players have been catching the eyes of some of Europe’s biggest clubs this season.

The Sun reports that United are monitoring Mitoma, thanks to his silky skills on the left-wing so far this season.

It is understood the Red Devils have sent scouts to watch Mitoma this campaign amid plans for a summer clearout.

Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City are also looking at Mitoma, with some of Brighton’s other players also extremely in demand.

Man United linked with Kaoru Mitoma

The reports linking Mitoma with United seem extremely confusing, as he plays on the left-wing mostly, where United have quite a lot of talent already.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho both seem to perform better when operating off the left, as does youngster Alejandro Garnacho.

Mitoma is probably well able to play on the right, but it would be quite frustrating for United fans to see their team spend big money on a player when he is not exactly what they need at present.

United could do with spending big at Brighton though, with a number of members of their squad well able to step into Erik ten Hag’s Starting XI and improve things greatly.

Evan Ferguson, Moises Caicedo and Alexis mac Allister would all be much smarter signings, though United would face plenty of competition for the trio.

Brighton have even tougher work keeping their squad together this summer, though based on their past, they will invest whatever money they get wisely.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Kaoru Mitoma, Manchester United