Man United issue response to Cristiano Ronaldo interview

An official comment from the club.

Manchester United have issued a response to the controversial Cristiano Ronaldo interview that Piers Morgan has released throughout the week.

The club released an extremely short statement to confirm that they will be taking the “appropriate steps”, following some of the comments made by Ronaldo in the interview.

In the interview, Ronaldo talks in detail about problems he has with the club, including a number of members of staff.

Speaking to Morgan, Ronaldo goes as far as naming staff members that he has no respect for, including current manager Erik ten Hag.

Earlier in the week, Man United released a short statement that confirmed they would make a proper announcement when the entire interview was released.

With the final segment of the conversation being shared on Thursday night, United have again responded, with another short statement.

Man United respond to Cristiano Ronaldo interview

On Friday morning, the club wrote: “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview.

“We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.”

Many have speculated as to whether or not the club will seek legal action, as there is a likelihood that Ronaldo may have breached his contract by speaking about his employers in such a negative way, publicly.

Cristiano Ronaldo's comments about Erik Ten Hag and his return to Manchester United in an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/hXRUu6HeBA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 14, 2022

Others feel as though this interview could be what causes the club to simply just terminate Ronaldo’s contract, though this would likely mean they would have to pay the rest of his wages, which would amount to millions.

Ronaldo did make it quite clear throughout the interview that he is not enjoying his current spell at Man United, with it seeming clear that he would like to leave in January, if the right club came in for him.

This story certainly isn’t over yet.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United