Erik ten Hag drops hints for Starting XI vs Real Sociedad

A few players will be given a chance in the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag has dropped a few hints that gives some insight into who may start for Manchester United against Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

Ten Hag will take charge of his first Europa League game as Man United boss against the La Liga side who will likely be the most difficult team in the group to play against.

After a terrible start to the domestic season, United have now won four games in a row, including difficult matches against rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

One of the keys to Ten Hag’s recent success has been playing a settled team, but it does seem like he is going to majorly change things up for the Europa League game.

Man United vs Real Sociedad

Harry Maguire, who has been a bench player since the first two games of the season, looks likely to start due to the injury record of Raphael Varane and the knock Lisandro Martinez took against Arsenal.

As a result, Maguire and Lindelof could both play the game on Thursday night, with debutant Martin Dubravka also in line to start.

Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia could be given a night off, with Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both capable of slotting in for the game.

Midfield seems more difficult to predict, with Casemiro and Fred both yet to start alongside each other, despite their impressive record with Brazil.

Ten Hag seemed to rule out the possibility of Anthony Martial playing after a number of injury issues, but new signing Antony could be given another start after his goalscoring debut on Sunday.

Perhaps most notably, Cristiano Ronaldo could be given a start, and a real chance to impress, after he has looked increasingly lively in his substitute appearances as of late.

If Ronaldo repeats the form he had in Europe last year, he may twist Ten Hag’s hand when it comes to Premier League starts.

Predicted lineup: Dubravka, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes, Antony, Elanga, Ronaldo.

