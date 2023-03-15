Erik ten Hag makes baffling squad choice for Man United vs Real Betis match

A very strange call.

Erik ten Hag has made a baffling squad choice for the Real Betis match on Thursday night.

His Manchester United have began making their way to Spain for their second-leg of the Europa League tie, and they go in knowing it would have to be an absolute disaster if they fail to advance to the next round.

They are 4-1 up, meaning if they are to lose 2-0 on the night, they would still go through to the quarter-finals.

Despite this, Ten Hag has brought a full-strength squad, refusing to bring a number of promising youngsters that United fans have been crying out to see more of.

Particularly, United supporters seem unhappy that Zidane Iqbal and Kobbie Mainoo have been left at home, while the rest of the senior players travel to Spain.

Man United vs Real Betis

Mainoo has been given some game time already this season, in cup competitions and in the league, and he is somebody who can play in a number of different positions.

#mufc's squad to face Real Betis: De Gea, Heaton, Butland, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Martinez, Shaw, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, McTominay, Sabitzer, Elanga, Pellistri, Rashford, Sancho, Weghorst — utdreport (@utdreport) March 15, 2023

Despite Iqbal impressing more at underage level, it’s clear Mainoo is ahead of him in the pecking order, and many assumed he would get to play against Betis on Thursday.

Instead, Ten Hag will seemingly put out an extremely strong team yet again, while risking Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro who are both one yellow card away from suspension.

Ten Hag has done an undeniably excellent job at United so far, and part of his good work has been creating a culture of winning again, which comes from players getting used to that feeling.

But he seriously needs to look after his players, both older and younger, and work on bleeding underage players into the senior setup.

With Casemiro out for the next four domestic games, Mainoo could have been a potential replacement, and 30 minutes against a strong European side would have been a decent barometer to see where he is.

Instead, he will be watching the game at home, while same tried and tested players are given a game.

