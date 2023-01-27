Three Man United players who should be rested vs Reading

No need for the strongest side here.

Manchester United are taking on Reading in the FA Cup in Old Trafford at 8pm on Saturday night, in what will be an interesting game for both sides.

Reading manager Paul Ince will likely have his team very up for the tie, given his history with Man United, while Erik ten Hag will view it as another competition that his team could go far in.

Given Man United’s busy fixture schedule, Ten Hag will likely rotate from his strongest team. Here are three players who should be given a rest on Saturday.

Man United vs Reading team news

Marcus Rashford

It has become extremely clear that Rashford is Man United’s most important attacker, having scored 10 goals in 10 games since the World Cup.

Anthony is not chipping in with goals on the other wing, while Wout Weghorst will never be the sort of striker who rivals Rashford’s output.

This means that he needs to stay fit for the run in, and Alejandro Garnacho is a more than capable replacement to play against Reading.

Casemiro

Ten Hag really does not like leaving Casemiro on the bench, no matter who the opposition is. But this is a game where the 30-year-old deserves a break.

Scott McTominay can definitely come in for Casemiro against the Championship side, in a midfield with Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

With huge games against Barcelona and crucial league games on the horizon, a few days off for Casemiro could be pivotal.

Raphael Varane

While many Man United fans feel as though the squad needs to be improved drastically, one part of the team that has quite a lot of strength in depth is in central defence.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, while flawed, are more than capable of playing when called upon, while Luke Shaw also showed recently that he can do a job there.

But no United players are able to defend like Varane, and when he is injured, the team looks completely different.

Maguire and Lindelof should be well able to defend against the likes of Shane Long and Andy Carroll without Varane helping them out.

More on how to watch Saturday night’s game can be found here.

