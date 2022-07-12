Man United fans draw one big conclusion from training video

Football fans getting carried away by pre-season? Never…

Footage has emerged from Man United’s training session in Bangkok that has resulted in fans of the club getting excited about the season ahead.

The clip shows United do what many wanted them to do last season – play Jadon Sancho on the right and Marcus Rashford on the left.

In the short amount of video footage that was captured and released, we see the United attackers overload the play on the left-hand side before the ball is played back to Fred.

Fred then plays the ball quickly out to Sancho, who delivers a beautiful cross into the box, with Rashford powers home with a fine header.

Sancho on the right and Rashford on the left. pic.twitter.com/hDzNCZMJ7F — ً (@TheFergusonWay) July 11, 2022

This one goal sent social media wild, which is the norm when it comes to pre-season every year…

Ralf Rangnick opted to play Sancho on the left quite often, but a number of United fans feel like he will be best-suited on the right where he can cross the ball in.

Man United pre-season

Rashford, on the other hand, has definitely played the best games of his career on the left, despite Jose Mourinho’s best efforts to turn him into a right-winger at one point.

Anthony Martial was playing up front in the training drills, which may lead to a collective groan from United fans who gave up on the Frenchman at some point over the past few years. Will he be given one more chance to prove himself, or will a striker be brought in before the end of the window?

Another standout piece of footage from the session saw United players being forced to do push-ups when they conceded a goal, which looked difficult, though it looked like a walk in the park compared to what Spurs were going through at the same time.

Man United take on Liverpool in a pre-season match today, which you can read all about here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United