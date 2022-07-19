Clear winner emerges from Man United’s midfield pre-season battle

A clear winner.

Manchester United ran out 3-1 winners against Crystal Palace out in Melbourne on Tuesday, making it three wins from three for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Goals from a front three of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho sent United on their way to the impressive win over a young Palace side.

Scott McTominay and Fred started in midfield, with the Scottish international whipped at half-time for Donny van de Beek.

With Frenkie de Jong reportedly due to sign before the end of the window, for a lot of money, he will take one of the midfield spots occupied by one of the two.

This means that in pre-season, both of them are playing for their place in the team, and it was Fred who showed that he will not go down without a fight.

Man United’s Fred vs McTominay battle

McTominay did what he often does and put himself about, but he is simply not as good a footballer as Fred is. He is more physical, and has some fine athleticism, but he doesn’t use it nearly enough.

Fred on the other hand has been one of United’s best performers in 2022. He is dynamic, his decision making has improved massively, and he is now a really valuable asset.

He played one through ball to Martial in the first-half against Palace that he could have only dreamt of doing in the past. Now that is the sort of player he is.

So it’s safe to assume Fred will be the starting holding midfielder for the start of the new season. He has shown he is better than McTominay, who will likely prove to be a useful squad player throughout a different season.

The issue though is that neither of them are defensive midfielders. Maybe Ten Hag is getting ready to play a fluid midfield where everyone will be tasked with doing different things.

One thing is for sure though, Fred is not going to be sitting on the bench for McTominay anytime soon.

Whether or not that ends up being the right decision, or De Jong even comes to the club at all, is another story altogether.

