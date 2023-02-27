Man United have Piers Moragn to thank for excellent form

A massive turnaround.

Manchester United’s form since the World Cup has been nothing short of magnificent, with Erik ten Hag’s side still competing in all competitions.

Sunday saw them win the Carabao Cup, while they are very much in the running for both the Europa League and the FA Cup, while the Premier League remains mathematically possible (despite being extremely unlikely).

While United were showing positive signs earlier in the season, things have really started clicking for Ten Hag’s team ever since a certain interview was released.

A certain interview between Piers Morgan and Cristiano Ronaldo.

After missing all of pre-season, refusing to come on against Spurs and keeping fans in the dark over his future, Ronaldo decided to sit down with Morgan to criticise the club in every way.

He showed a lack of respect for Ten Hag, insisting he didn’t receive any respect back from the Dutch manager, and he made it clear that he wanted to leave the club.

During the World Cup, the club and Ronaldo decided that it was best for all parties for him to leave, and he did just that.

United are currently on a run of having lost two games out of their past 31. An unfortunate 3-2 loss against league-leaders Arsenal, thanks to a late goal, and a bad defeat at Villa Park.

The captain that day at Villa Park? Cristiano Ronaldo. It was his last start for the club.

Man United have Piers Morgan to thank

Our changing room was popping off last night 😅🍾#MUFC || #CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2023

Since Ronaldo’s interview with Morgan forced him out of the club, Marcus Rashford has become arguably the best player in the Premier League, while Bruno Fernandes is looking more consistent too.

Sunday saw the first trophy of the Ten Hag era, and while football can change very quickly, it feels like it could be the first of many. United fans may be thanking Piers Morgan for years to come.

Ronaldo, to his credit, is also enjoying some decent form at the minute, having just scored a hat-trick for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

