Man United willing to sell four first-team players this summer

We’re taking a look at where these players might go.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to sell four first-team players this summer, as Erik ten Hag continues to implement his rebuild of the club.

Ten Hag has already signed quite a few players that he clearly likes, for big money too, with Casemiro, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez all joining the club on a permanent basis since the Dutch manager’s arrival.

Christian Eriksen also joined the club on a free transfer, while Wout Weghorst signed on loan until the end of the season.

Man United are reportedly desperate to sign a new striker on a permanent basis, and as a result, they are going to be offloading some players in an attempt to raise the necessary funds.

According to reports, the players Man United will be willing to sell this summer are Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Alex Telles.

Man United’s outgoings

Harry Maguire

Maguire is perhaps in the most interesting situation, as he will likely want to go somewhere where he is playing regular football, though he will also expect to be playing for an elite club.

Despite not being a regular starter, he is the club captain at Man United, and he plays virtually every minute for a very strong England side.

Given the media attention on Maguire, perhaps a move abroad would be the best thing for the player at this moment.

Anthony Martial

Martial is a difficult one, as he could be the most talented out of all four of these players, while also being the most difficult to sell.

The French forward has shown two things this season – he is an extremely talented footballer, and he simply can’t stay fit.

Anyone signing him will be taking a massive risk because of his fitness, but perhaps a team slightly lower in the footballing ranks than Man United will see it as a risk worth taking, given his upside.

Scott McTominay

McTominay was a wanted man in the January transfer window, but Ten Hag didn’t want to sell him because of United’s shortage in midfield.

Now that Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are badly injured, it looks like quite a smart decision from the manager.

But it’s clear United will want to improve on McTominay in the summer, while the Scottish international won’t have to look too hard for a Premier League club eager for his services.

Alex Telles

Currently on loan with Sevilla, Telles has not set the world alight for the struggling La Liga side. Now 30 years of age, there won’t be a whole host of clubs queueing up for his signature.

But he would certainly make a very decent backup option as a left-back, and with his excellent deliveries from set-pieces, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Sevilla or another Spanish club sign him permanently.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United