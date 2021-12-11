Five talking points from Man United vs Norwich

A narrow win for the Manchester side.

Manchester United defeated Norwich 1-0 on Saturday evening thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

Ralf Rangnick’s team now have two wins out of two in the Premier League, with no goals conceded. However, it’s not all sunshine and roses for the new boss.

Here are five talking points we took from the game at Vicarage Road.

Man United vs Norwich talking points

Mason Greenwood

Greenwood started against Young Boys on Wednesday night and was comfortably better than everyone else on the pitch, scoring an acrobatic wondergoal in the process.

Perhaps it makes sense that he was used as an option off the bench after the 90 minutes in midweek, but based on Marcus Rashford’s performance, he won’t be sitting on the bench for long.

Be it Rashford or Jadon Sancho, the jersey could well be Greenwood’s very soon.

Fred’s renaissance

While it wasn’t a good performance by United by any means, Fred was once again among the standout performers on the pitch.

His decision making was brilliant, and he looked like a completely different player to the one United fans have seen for the past couple of years. A technically assured game from the Brazilian.

David de Gea

If Fred is on a redemption run at the minute, then you could probably say the same for United’s goalkeeper.

The Spaniard two outrageous saves to keep United in the game, and looked completely assured at all times. This was a necessary performance after his disaster against Arsenal, with Dean Henderson hot on his tail.

His man-of-the-match performance was crucial in United keeping a clean sheet.

Bad habits

Jamie Redknapp said at half-time that United’s players still have a whole lot of issues that need to be stamped out of their game, and it appears that he is right.

Rangnick’s team were sloppy in possession, and often took too many touches on the ball – something that was often seen under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The passing needs to be a lot crisper and quicker, something that the new manager will need to work on.

The relegation battle

Dean Smith’s arrival at Norwich has made the Canaries a new team entire. They’re tough to break down, and they look dangerous going forward.

A month ago it seemed certain that they were going to be relegated, but based on recent performances, you really wouldn’t bank on it.

