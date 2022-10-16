Talking points from Man United vs Newcastle

Some fascinating takeaways from the game.

Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle was not available to watch on television, and while many feel like they didn’t miss out on much, it was still an interesting encounter.

Here are five talking points we have taken away from the game.

Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Erik ten Hag’s wingers did their job for the most part today, and showed some real promise.

Antony in particular was a real threat, and had Dan Burn on toast for large parts of the game. However, United fans will be well aware that the top wingers make the difference in games like this, and they will need to increase their goals and assists output.

Newcastle the real deal.

Take into account that this was a Newcastle side missing their talisman in Allan Saint-Maximin and new striker Aleksander Isak, yet they still managed to outplay United going forward for large parts of the game.

While they are being financially bolstered by Saudi Arabia, there is no doubt that Eddie Howe is doing exactly what Newcastle fans will want to see.

Fred vs Christian Eriksen.

The difference between Fred and Erkisen was night and day for United on Sunday.

Eriksen keeps the ball when he gets it, and brings it forwards when the chance arises. Fred, who was great under Ralf Rangnick, went back to his old ways against Newcastle and looked stressed and frantic whenever he got the ball.

While Fred looked like a real asset not too long ago, he now seems like a player who needs to be moved on. He had a massive chance to win the game, but missed terribly. A disaster of a performance.

Bruno Fernandes.

When Fernandes has played poorly in the past, the excuse has always been that his goals make up for some of the strange things he does on the pitch.

With just one goal this season, Ten Hag will have to seriously begin considering exploring other options, as he is currently having a net-negative on the team as a whole.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude.

Ronaldo, who was virtually anonymous all game, furiously shook his head as he came off the pitch.

He was replaced by an in-form Marcus Rashford, and while his response is to be expected from a player of his quality, it shows the sort of personality he is around the club.

It will be interesting to see if he starts against Spurs on Wednesday night.

Read next: Harry Kane hails performance of his friend Matt Doherty against Everton

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Newcastle