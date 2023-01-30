Man United’s midfield options following Christian Eriksen injury

Down to the bare bones…

Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday night came at a cost, with Christian Eriksen leaving Old Trafford on crutches thanks to a nasty tackle from Andy Carroll.

Carroll was not even booked for the tackle on Eriksen, but he did pick up two yellow cards later in the game, leaving his side to play the final 30 minutes with 10 men.

While Erik ten Hag does have quite a lot of options in certain positions, one spot where they need to strengthen is the middle of the park.

Eriksen’s injury, combined with Donny van de Beek being out for the season, means that United are now even lighter in that position.

We have taken a look at some options that Man United could turn to, to play alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Man United midfield options

Fred

This is the most likely option, and it is what United will almost definitely do against bigger opposition this season (including Barcelona in the Europa League).

It is a midfield that Ten Hag has already used this season, but not one that can be played every four days or so, due to fatigue and potential injuries.

Scott McTominay

McTominay was linked with a move to Newcastle, and Eriksen’s injury shows exactly why the club blocked this move.

He is clearly not a player that Ten Hag wants to keep long-term, but he will almost definitely get quite a significant amount of gametime between now and the end of the season, given United are still in four competitions.

Kobie Mainoo

Mainoo seems to be ahead of Zidane Iqbal in the pecking order at United, having featured against Reading and Charlton in the FA Cup.

He can be played in a number of midfield positions, which makes him more likely to feature, but he is undeniably a step or two away from being ready to compete at the top level.

Youri Tielemans / another signing

Probably the least likely option on this list, given United’s owners lack of willingness to spend after the amount they did in the summer, and the likelihood that they leave in the near future.

Tielemans is out of contract in the summer, and Leicester risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in on him now.

If United’s board could muster a bid of £15 million or so, it could tempt the Foxes to allow Tielemans to make a move.

