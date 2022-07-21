Perfect Man United signing would only cost £20 million

This seems like a really smart move for all parties.

With Cristiano Ronaldo still looking for an exit from Manchester United, the club are in the market for a forward to replace him.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho have all looked quite sharp throughout pre-season, but there are questions about their consistency, and whether or not the three of them could stay fit for an entire season.

It would be a risky move to go into the season without further attacking reinforcements, which explains why Erik ten Hag is eager to sign another forward.

Antony from Ajax is definitely somebody that is on his list, but the Dutch club are demanding a lot of money for their exciting winger.

United should look elsewhere for their summer signing, and they should go for Memphis Depay.

Barcelona have slapped a £20 million price tag on the Dutch forward, and at that cost, it’s the exact signing United should make before the end of the summer.

If United are looking for a player to do what Martial has been doing so far in pre-season, they want a quick, energetic striker who is also able to hold the ball up.

While Depay is not the most consistent forward in the world, and he failed to light English football up when he was last at United, he ticks all of the boxes needed for Ten Hag.

Plus, if Frenkie de Jong signs, there is a bit of a Dutch core building at the club, which could tempt Depay to return.

At Barcelona he has failed to deliver on the biggest stages, but for the Netherlands he has been a real talisman, and you would assume he feels like he has unfinished business in England.

He can play anywhere across the front three, and would provide some much-needed competition for Martial.

Plus, Barcelona have a ludicrous amount of attacking talent now, and he might not be able to break into Xavi’s Starting XI.

United fans may scoff at the idea of bringing a “flop” back to the club, but for £20 million, it seems like a no-brainer.

