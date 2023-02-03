Man United release statement on Mason Greenwood

The player himself has also broken his silence.

Manchester United have released a statement following the news that Mason Greenwood has had all charges against him dropped.

News broke on Thursday evening that all charges against Greenwood were dropped, due to the fact that a key witness was no longer willing to give evidence against the 21-year-old.

Greenwood was alleged to have assaulted a woman, believed to be his ex-girlfriend, who shared multiple videos and images online at the time.

The charges being dropped mean that Greenwood is now technically able to play for Man United again, though the club have since confirmed they will be conducting an investigation of their own.

Man United release Mason Greenwood statement

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood had faced allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault; Greenwood has now had all charges against him dropped. pic.twitter.com/EcyboavAX1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 2, 2023

The club wrote: “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

Greenwood himself also broke his silence for the first time since the allegations were made against him, with a brief statement.

The 21-year-old said: “I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time.”

Discussions have now began about whether or not Greenwood will ever play for Man United again, as the club conducts their investigation.

A number of United’s players reportedly unfollowed Greenwood on social media sites at the time the allegations were brought to light, though none have spoken publicly about whether or not they would be willing to play with him again.

Greenwood could also be called back in to play for England if Gareth Southgate wished to do so, which is another aspect of the story that needs consideration.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Mason Greenwood