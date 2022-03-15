Paul Scholes has interesting picks on next Man United manager

“They need a top class coach…”

Paul Scholes has an interesting pick on next who should be the Manchester United manager.

Speaking ahead of United’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, Scholes said that the most important thing the club need to do this summer is to sign a manager who implements a structure to the club.

He said that if it were up to him, he would hire Antonio Conte or Thomas Tuchel to take over in Manchester, and that the club are in desperate need of an “elite coach”.

He said: “You have to have a manager who strikes fear into players. Have the past few managers had that? Those Liverpool players with Jurgen Klopp get away with nothing. These players get away with murder.

“They need a top class coach. I’d go for Conte or Tuchel, which now looks possible at the end of the year. Those two are top class elite coaches, who strike fear into players and win.

“I think that United with either one of those coaches would be a lot better squad.”

Tuchel to United would have seemed bizarre just two weeks ago, but now seems like something that could genuinely happen at the end of the season.

Jamie Carragher agreed with Scholes, saying that he feels it’s the most important piece of business that United could do in the summer.

He said: “United can offer him the security and backing every top coach craves. Yes, it will seem a predatory move — but from United and Tuchel’s perspective the more you consider it, the more of a no-brainer it is.

“Only clubs of a certain calibre could attract him. It would be negligent of Man United to fail to sound him out. As a coach, he is exactly what they need.”

