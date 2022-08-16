How Man United can beat Liverpool – Erik ten Hag has been shown the blueprint

Go for it and excite the fans.

Crystal Palace and Fulham have both faced Liverpool this season in the Premier League, with both sides giving a great account of themselves.

Fulham were great value for their point, while Palace might regret not going for the win a little bit more after Darwin Nunez was sent off.

But both sides picking up a point says as much about Liverpool as it does about them, as Jurgen Klopp’s side struggle with the integration of new players and a small injury crisis.

They are going through a period that is almost as difficult as United’s, as was exposed by Palace on Monday night at Anfield.

Palace got through by Wilfried Zaha being left up alone against Nat Phillips and Virgil van Dijk. Unsurprisingly, Zaha targeted Phillips, and ran at him when he got the ball.

Whether or not he plays the game against United is irrelevant – the blueprint is there to follow, and it can be done by Erik ten Hag’s side.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have both looked off the pace this season so far, but this would be the perfect chance for them to turn it around.

They should both be left up front when Liverpool have the ball, with Anthony Elanga coming into the team in the place of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Elanga is the quickest player United have, and if he is simply told to run in behind the second United get the ball, he could expose Liverpool’s high line.

These three forward players being left at the top of the pitch does mean Liverpool’s excellent full-backs will have the freedom to advance, which Ten Hag will need to counteract with his team selection.

Maybe it means playing five at the back, maybe it means packing the midfield with hard-working runners who will help press Trent Alexander-Arnold when he gets the ball. That’s for him to work out.

What is most important for Ten Hag now is that he shows Old Trafford that he is not afraid. If United take the game to Liverpool, and lose 3-2 or draw 2-2, it’s unlikely anyone in Manchester would be disappointed.

They want to see goals. They want to see their forward players scoring and creating chances. Playing this risky brand of football could be what turns their season around, no matter the result.

