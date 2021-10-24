Gary Neville explains how he thinks Liverpool dismantled Man United

“I didn’t think it would ever get as bad as that today…”

Gary Neville has explained how he thinks Liverpool dismantled Man United on Saturday, in what was a really dark day for the Manchester side.

He criticised the players’ efforts, and the way they were set up by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is now under serious pressure.

Liverpool tore United apart, with Mo Salah grabbing a hat-trick, and Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also getting in on the act.

Paul Pogba got a red card for a shocking challenge on Keita, who was stretchered off as a result. From then on, it was the easiest 30 minutes of football Liverpool will have all season.

Gary Neville on Man United loss to Liverpool

“I didn’t think it would ever get as bad as that today… It’s always been a tight game. More often than not. That was a shocker. An absolute shocker and the timing couldn’t have been worse.

“It’s been coming for weeks. They were obliterated, pulled to pieces and dismantled.

“There’s nothing worse than being told you’re one of the lowest running teams in the league or being easy to play against. They’re both.

“And that’s a poor reflection of the manager, the players and the staff.”

Speaking about Solskjaer, he said: “They’ve got no structure to press from, along with the fact they don’t run as much as other teams.”

About the first Liverpool goal, he said: “I always look at pattern in teams… These are mirrors. These are patterns. These are things that this team do wrong all the time. They dismantled them.”

Next up for United in the Premier League is a trip to London to take on Spurs, before a game against Manchester City. This is combined with a trip to Atalanta during the week in the Champions League, so if Solskjaer is to turn it around, it’s not going to be easy.

