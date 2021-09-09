Man United vs Newcastle: Predicted lineup for Cristiano Ronaldo’s return

Will this team do the job?

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to make his second debut for Manchester United on Saturday against Newcastle United. The highly-anticipated event will certainly not be a walkover, as Steve Bruce’s side will setup to spoil the party for Man United. Here is the team we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will go for on Saturday to get the three points.

Man United predicted team vs Newcastle.

David de Gea.

De Gea has conceded twice in the league so far this season, but he could do nothing about either of the strikes. He has also made some crucial saves, including one against Wolves that kept United in the game. Right now it’s his jersey to lose.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The full-back was not away on international duty, so he should be fit and firing to take on Newcastle. He will have his work cut out for him with Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin drifting out into his flank, and his quick feet have bothered United in the past.

Raphael Varane.

After quite an impressive debut against Wolves, the Frenchman will this week be tasked with dealing with Callum Wilson, a clinical striker who often only needs a yard of space to put the ball away. He should be well up to it.

Harry Maguire.

The divisive defender is winning over a lot of his critics lately, and this could continue now that he has such a veteran beside him. Could this be a partnership that takes United to the next level?

Luke Shaw.

Shaw did just have a busy international break, but (incredibly, based on other parts of his career), his fitness is not an issue anymore. His crossing will be crucial to finding Ronaldo in the box, and both will be excited at the prospect of playing with one another.

Nemanja Matic.

Scott McTominay is still recovering from an injury and as it stands Fred will not be allowed to play, so Matic could be tasked with sitting in front of United’s back four.

It would nice if Solskjaer was willing to give Donny van de Beek a start, but that is extremely unlikely.

Paul Pogba.

Pogba will be hoping to add to his extremely impressive five assists so far this season, with some through balls to Ronaldo and co.

It might take the two a while to get on the same page, but it could be a partnership we see a lot more of going forward, given the brilliance of Ronaldo’s movement and the weight and timing of Pogba’s passing.

Bruno Fernandes.

We have voiced our concerns about the possibility of Bruno and Ronaldo playing together already, but the two need to be in the same team. While they don’t exactly have the best partnership together for Portugal, their qualities are necessary to ensure United get the job done.

Jadon Sancho.

The winger missed out on this international break with an injury, but has been seen training with United since so he should be all good to start. His clever movement and top class decision making should make him a favourite of Ronaldo’s before long.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

If Solskjaer had any doubts about whether or not Ronaldo should walk into the starting XI, his performance against Ireland will have put them to bed. It wasn’t even an amazing game from the striker, but he showed exactly what he is going to bring to this United team with that late brace.

Mason Greenwood.

For some reason, Gareth Southgate doesn’t seem to fancy Greenwood. As a result, he left him out of the most recent international squad. While it is somewhat baffling, it suits United down to the ground, as he will be fresh and ready to go on Saturday.

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, newcastle united, Premier League