Predicting Man United’s Starting XI vs Man City

Manchester United take on Manchester City this weekend, in a derby with a lot of significance.

City look like current favourites for the title, whereas if United lose badly, the club will have a really difficult decision to make…

Here is the lineup that we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going to for this Saturday.

Man United lineup vs Man City prediction

David de Gea

Despite his poor performance against Atalanta during the week, de Gea should bounce back and be kept in the Starting XI.

He will almost definitely need to be at his very best if United are to have any chance of keeping a clean sheet.

Harry Maguire

Maguire has been atrocious since he returned from injury, with many pundits giving him the excuse of being “unfit”, or tired from Euro 2020.

He is lucky that Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof are both injured, as otherwise, there would be serious pressure on Solskjaer to drop the captain.

Eric Bailly

He was United’s hero against Atalanta, and will be rewarded with a start against one of the most deadly teams in the world. If he can keep his rashness under control, he could be key to United getting a result.

Luke Shaw

Solskjaer is almost definitely going to go with five at the back, and he has been fond of using Shaw as a left center-back in the past. It also provides some extra defensive protection.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka is very limited going forward, but when it comes to man-marking, there aren’t many better than him in the league.

Normally he is tasked with keeping Raheem Sterling quiet against City, and he tends to do a great job. This week, it could be Jack Grealish, and he will have his work cut out for him.

Alex Telles

If Shaw does play as a left center-back, it means Telles is the only real option to play as in this left wing-back position.

His crossing into the two strikers could prove to be an escape for United going forward.

Fred

Solskjaer will really try to shut up shop, despite being at home, and will definitely go with his trusty duo in midfield.

It’s a shame Donny van de Beek really isn’t an option, but such is the way he has been treated since he joined the club, he hasn’t got a hope in hell of starting.

Scott McTominay

If Paul Pogba weren’t suspended, there would be a chance that he would play instead of one of Fred or McTominay, but this is as close to a guarantee as anything.

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes is quietly having a really strong season with United, and has been particularly brilliant in the past two games.

Two of his assists for Ronaldo have been nothing short of sensational.

Ronaldo to the rescue once again! 🦸‍♂️ That is a sublime move by Man Utd! The assist from Bruno Fernandes is top drawer 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8IoOZaydNa — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2021

Edinson Cavani

Because this formation and lineup worked so well against Spurs, and Cavani was rested against Atalanta, we would be amazed if Marcus Rashford or Mason Greenwood start ahead of the veteran striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo

No matter how poorly he is playing, or how little running he’s doing, Ronaldo is always going to be the most likely player on the pitch to score for United.

🗣"He will score goals all his life, he will be seventy five years old maybe retired but he would play at his own BBQ and score goals. Cristiano belongs to Manchester United, United belong to Cristiano Ronaldo." Pep Guardiola speaks highly of Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/UynVFTpCF2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 5, 2021

