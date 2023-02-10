Erik ten Hag has selection headache going into Leeds clash

Much to think about…

Just days after Leeds United held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, the two sides clash again at Elland Road.

Sunday afternoon will see Man United travel to Leeds in the hopes of picking up three points and coming one step closer to a top four finish in Erik ten Hag’s first season.

The Man United boss was clearly unhappy with how his team performed for large parts of the game against Leeds, complaining about the start of the first-half and the start of the second-half.

With Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Antony all expected to miss the game, on top of the likes of Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek, Ten Hag does have a bit of a selection issue on his hands.

His toughest decision will come when deciding which three players should start in the forward positions.

Man United vs Leeds

Reports have emerged to state Wout Weghorst is set to be dropped, meaning the in-form Marcus Rashford is almost guaranteed to play as a central striker.

Rashford definitely operates better off the left, but in recent weeks he has scored goals against Leeds, Manchester City and Crystal Palace when playing down the middle.

This means that both wing places are up for grabs, with Jadon Sancho expected to take one of them after he scored the equaliser on Wednesday night.

Figuring out who the other starting winger will be is likely going to be determined by the wing that Sancho plays on.

If he starts off the left, it leaves a space open on the right, where Facundo Pellistri is more comfortable.

If he starts on the right, which he is more than capable of doing, Alejandro Garnacho would probably start in his natural position on the left wing.

The midfield trio will probably pick itself, with Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Marcel Sabitzer all set to start. However, there is the slight chance that Victor Lindelof could be played in defensive midfield.



