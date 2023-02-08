Looking at possible Antony replacements for Man United vs Leeds

The Brazilian winger is injured.

Erik ten Hag confirmed on Tuesday that his winger Antony would be missing from Manchester United’s home game against Leeds on Wednesday night.

Antony, while somewhat divisive amongst Man United fans, has been an important part of Ten Hag’s team so far this season, and is one of the first names on the team-sheet because of his relatively unique skillset.

With the Brazilian winger missing from the squad for this game, it gives Ten Hag a chance to experiment with his team to an extent, something he has done quite a bit of lately.

The most likely option is that Ten Hag would bring Jadon Sancho back into the Starting XI, and play him as a right-winger, a position he has played dozens of times throughout his career.

But based on Sancho’s substitute appearance against Nottingham Forest last week, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him start as part of the midfield three, and Bruno Fernandes be pushed out to the right-wing.

Ten Hag seems to like Fernandes out wide, potentially due to his ability to cross the ball into Wout Weghorst, or maybe because of his willingness to track back and defend.

Man United vs Leeds

Either of these options seem possible, but there are others at Ten Hag’s disposal.

Anthony Martial is out with another injury, as is Scott McTominay, while Casemiro will serve the first of his three-game suspension against Leeds. This means that Fred and Marcel Sabitzer are almost guaranteed to start.

Weghorst could be given a rest though, with Marcus Rashford scoring from a central position last Saturday after the Dutch striker was taken off.

This means Alejandro Garnacho could take Rashford’s spot on the left, while Sancho could operate on the right.

Garnacho may feel like he is owed a start, after he came on against Crystal Palace and helped set up the goal, before being taken off for Harry Maguire.

While Antony’s injury means there is no natural left-footed player to operate in that flank, Ten Hag does have options, and it will be interesting to see which one he goes with.

