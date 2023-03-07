Man United linked with top class Dutch league talent

A potentially smart move.

Manchester United are being linked with a top class Dutch league talent, with Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus being watched by Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag knows the player and the league well, and he has already signed from the Dutch league three times since becoming Manchester United manager.

He has brought in Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Antony from the Dutch league, while Christian Eriksen and Wout Weghorst have both also played there beforehand.

It is clearly something that Ten Hag likes to do, as he feels he knows and can trusts players if he has seen them up close in the past.

Kudus is the sort of player who will be moving away from Ajax at some point in the near future, but it’s unclear who it will be that pulls the trigger on him.

Mohammed Kudus linked with Man United

Kudus has impressed both domestically and in the Champions League for Ajax this season, while he also showed what he can do at the World Cup just before Christmas.

Kudus was Ghana’s best player at the World Cup, scoring two goals and putting his team on his back at times. He played in multiple positions, and looked a constant threat wherever he was on the pitch.

TalkSPORT have reported that Ten Hag is tracking the process of Kudus, who is just 22 years of age, and almost joined Everton at one point last season.

Kudus can play as a central striker, which is a position that United definitely need to strengthen in the summer, though he can also play in the 10, or on either flank.

This makes him extremely desirable, but there is no getting away from the fact that Harry Kane, who is also linked with the club, is more of a sure thing.

United fans are in for a busy, and likely frustrating, summer transfer window.

