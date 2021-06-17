This would be even more ridiculous business from Manchester United.

Manchester United have just been reportedly quoted £43m (€50m) for Kieran Trippier by Atletico Madrid, amid heavy interest from the Premier League club.

Trippier, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, had a decent season in Spain and helped the Madrid side win the La Liga against all odds, finishing ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

In Madrid, Trippier was playing under one of the best defensive coaches the game has ever seen in Diego Simeone, and he did quite well. But for some reason, he appears to be United’s target for games wherein Aaron Wan-Bissaka may be too defensive an option.

Kieran Trippier linked with move to Man United.

Trippier, however, is not the gung-ho attacking full-back that some Man United fans, and apparently those sanctioning transfers, seem to think he is. He was just chosen ahead of Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell for England as Gareth Southgate felt he was a safer defensive option.

Perhaps Man United are looking to sign Tripper to replace Wan-Bissaka, whose limitations are blatantly evident every time the ball is at his feet. But he is also a very astute defender and is young enough to be coached into being a more offensive option.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signing Alex Telles coinciding with Luke Shaw turning into one of the best-left backs in the world is being misunderstood by some Red Devils supporters. While it may have played a part in this instance, buying two top-class options for every position is not a sustainable business model. At some point, coaching has to play a part.

And this isn’t even taking into account that a 30-year-old Kieran Trippier (he turns 31 in September) is not a world class player. He is a fine defender, and he has a gorgeous cross in his locker. But for £43m? After spending over 50 million on Wan-Bissaka. And £19m on Dalot, who is still on the club’s books player. It is ludicrous that United are even linked with Trippier.

Ethan Laird a better option for Man United than Kieran Trippier.

It’s dangerous to get too excited over academy players, even at Man United, with its history of developing top-class young players. Those who saw Angel Gomes play at underage level thought they had seen the second coming of Lionel Messi at times, and he has ended up nowhere near the first team.

But Ethan Laird looks different. He looks ready, and even if he’s not ready yet, He should be by next season.

Laird, 19, spent last season on loan at MK Dons, and the club’s fans adored him for his work rate, his energy, and his attacking prowess. He is exactly the sort of player that needs to be blooded into United’s first team. Is this going to happen with £100m worth of right-backs in his way? Probably not.

#MUAcademy U23s have the lead! @_MasonGreenwood tucks away Ethan Laird's cross after just six minutes — watch the rest of the match LIVE on #MUTV: https://t.co/gph5WvdRAH pic.twitter.com/LetXm2xBgv — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 25, 2019

Trippier to Man United.

Signing Trippier would be yet another piece of bad business by Manchester United, and would show that the club has not turned the corner that many fans and former players seem to think it has. Especially when there are glaring problems that need to be addressed much quicker than right back.

If Solskjaer sees sense, he will run from this deal as quickly as possible. And he might try breaking out the tactics board and trying to get the best out of his extremely expensive and talented squad while he’s at it.

