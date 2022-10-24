Man United delete Kevin Pietersen picture following Cristiano Ronaldo comment

The former cricket player called Erik ten Hag a clown in the comments.

Manchester United have been forced to delete a picture of Kevin Pietersen from their official Instagram account, following a comment left by the former cricket player.

United put up the picture of Pietersen in reference to the beginning of the Cricket World Cup, which is currently taking place.

They made the mistake of tagging him in the picture, which resulted in him taking out his anger on the club’s current situation, specifically to do with Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pietersen is clearly Team Ronaldo in this debate, and went as far as calling Ten Hag a “clown”, insisting United take the photo down.

Man United delete Kevin Pietersen picture

His comment read: “Please take my picture down? I don’t want an association with a club that’s managed by a clown who is completely disrespecting the greatest footballer of our time.

“Ronaldo is the BOSS! That clown who no-one will ever remember needs a wake-up!”

Kevin Pietersen with a candidate for the most cringeworthy social media post of 2022. pic.twitter.com/V9EJjcpc4n — HLTCO (@HLTCO) October 21, 2022

This comes after Ronaldo refused to come on during United’s 2-0 win over Spurs last week, and the subsequent punishment handed down by Ten Hag.

The United manager suspended Ronaldo for two weeks, fining him two-weeks wages, and sent him to train with the underage squad.

Ronaldo himself took to Instagram in the aftermath of him refusing to come on, and explained his actions, though he did so without saying sorry.

He wrote: “As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process.

“I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us.”

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will ever play for United again.

