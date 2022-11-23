Man United January transfer news – who should replace Cristiano Ronaldo?

A tough decision…

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo have officially parted ways, the club confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Ronaldo will leave the club, and free up millions in wages in the process, due to the incredible amount of money he was being paid on a weekly basis.

As a result, it wouldn’t come as a surprise at all to see Man United sign a forward to replace the Portuguese striker.

Ronaldo may not have had the most crucial impact on the team so far this season, but with Anthony Martials injury record, and the inconsistency of some of the other forwards at the club, they will need to sign reinforcements if they are to finish inside the top four.

With some funds freed up, United may go for some exciting talents. Here are three players they could go for.

Man United January transfer news

Cody Gakpo

Gakpo is on the radar of a lot of top European clubs, and United will only be more eager now that Ronaldo is gone.

Gakpo’s versatility would be a dream for United, as he can play in a number of positions across the forward line.

After getting off to a dream start at the Euros, his fee could be increasing by the second, but that has never put United off in the past.

Joao Felix

Felix was signed by Atletico Madrid for a ludicrous amount of money (£106 million), but he has never seemed to fit in with Diego Simeone’s style of play.

He seems like a player who needs a fresh start, and while he wouldn’t be cheap, he would be the perfect profile for an Erik ten Hag side.

Despite his small stature, he can hold the ball up and bring other players into play, plus he knows where the back of the net is too.

João Félix turns 23 today. Throwback to when he scored for Benfica and celebrated with his younger brother, who was a ballboy 🤗 (via @SLBenfica)pic.twitter.com/dHpBado02u — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 10, 2022

Ivan Toney

Toney seemed like the most likely player for Man United to sign up until a few weeks ago, when allegations were made about his gambling.

If he is to face a lengthy ban, there is little or no chance of United taking the risk. But if for whatever reason Toney is cleared of the charges, United will likely be all over it.

Read next: Jan Vertonghen “afraid” to speak out about Qatar World Cup

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United