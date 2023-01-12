Man United’s form is bad news for Jadon Sancho

He needs to come back and hit the ground running.

Jadon Sancho has been missing from Manchester United since he began an individual training routine orchestrated by Erik ten Hag, with a select group of coaches.

Since then, United have not only not lost a game, but they have won every single game, looking the best they have done in years.

Sancho has not featured in any of the squads, and while Ten Hag insists he is getting closer by the day, the past few weeks have been bad news for the winger.

While he will likely be pleased to see his teammates playing well and his team winning games, it is undeniable that United have not been missing Sancho.

Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life. Alejandro Garnacho is looking more and more dangerous with every game. Antony is clearly a favourite of Ten Hag, and even Facundo Pellistri is getting in on the act.

Man United’s Jadon Sancho problem

Depending on where Anthony Elanga is viewed, you could make the case that Sancho is sixth in the pecking order of wingers at United, despite how desperately the club tried to sign him over a two-year period.

That’s not even mentioning Amad Diallo, another wide player, who is impressing on loan at Sunderland.

It feels unthinkable that United could sell Sancho after trying so hard to bring him in from Borussia Dortmund, but with every passing United win, it feels more and more possible.

Cool as you like from @Sanchooo10 🥶 Jadon's goal v Liverpool is our Goal of the Month winner for August 👏#MUFC pic.twitter.com/9UvOcXLgPa — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 4, 2022

Ten Hag does clearly like him, as he wouldn’t be putting all of this effort into him if he didn’t. He looked sharp against Liverpool and Leicester earlier in the season.

But time is running out, and he will know it.

Sancho needs to come back and hit the ground running, as it’s clear Ten Hag does not have patience for players not following his orders. Otherwise, it will be yet another nightmare of a transfer for Manchester United.

