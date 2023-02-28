Erik ten Hag provides fresh injury update for Man United

The games are coming thick and fast.

Erik ten Hag has provided a fresh injury update for Manchester United, ahead of Wednesday night’s FA Cup game against West Ham.

Man United spent their Sunday night celebrating their Carabao Cup win, but Ten Hag made it clear that they were not to go too wild, as they had training ahead of the FA Cup clash the following morning.

Ten Hag confirmed that Anthony Martial remains injured, while Luke Shaw and Fred also picked up knocks in the cup final that leaves them doubtful for West Ham’s trip to Old Trafford.

He said: “Anthony Martial is not available. Luke Shaw and Fred are questions for tomorrow.”

Erik ten Hag provides Man United team news

The manager then went on to discuss the importance of having a big squad when trying to compete in four competitions,

“Let’s make myself clear: we didn’t win it with 11 players, we did win with a squad.

“The squad the whole season is so important. Every time players coming in, if it’s for the whole game, or part of the game.

“I count on them and know they will be ready. Every time they play they take responsibility. But you have to fight for your position.

“If you can play well, you can come into the team.”

❌ Anthony Martial

⏳ Luke Shaw

United fans may not be too concerned about the fact that Fred and Shaw are doubtful for the FA Cup game, so long as they are back fit for the trip to Anfield on Sunday.

Injuries aside, there could well be a number of changes by Ten Hag for the cup game ahead of the league clash against Liverpool.

Marvel Sabitzer will likely come in for Fred, while Tyrell Malacia is a guaranteed replacement for Shaw in left-back.

Jadon Sancho could well come into the starting lineup, while it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Alejandro Garnacho start the game either.

However, Ten Hag has been a fan of playing his strongest XI whenever they are fit, regardless of the opponent.

